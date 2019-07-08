'Foster Closet' in Jacksonville in need of baby swings, other items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Foster Closet, a free resource for Northeast Florida’s foster parents and relatives, are in dire need of baby items due to an uptick of babies placed into foster care last month.

Foster Closet in Jacksonville needs clothing, children’s accessories, toys and children’s furniture and more, to help take care of the foster children entrusted to them.

If you have gently used baby/toddler items sitting around the house, please consider donating them.

"With over 70 children coming into care in June... we need Convertibles, Boosters with Backs and Infant Car Seats with their bases! Remember they all must have their manufacturer labels and have one year of life left (less than six years old)," Foster Closet said.

Here is a list of "urgent" items:

BABY: Wipes, Crib Mattresses (no rips & no stains), Sippy Cups, Bouncy Chairs, Baby Swings, High Chairs, Car Seats (infant to 5 pt convertible) – Less than five years old.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of items needed at the Jacksonville location.

You can donate these items at the Jacksonville location on 730 St Johns Bluff Rd N.

Click here to email or call 888-681-1118(X1) for more information.

