FPL implosion shakes up people on Jacksonville's northside Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six weeks after the JEA imploded the cooling towers of its Northside power plant with great fanfare, a smaller implosion at a closed coal-fired power plant on Eastport Road caught the community by surprise.

Florida Power and Light closed the Cedar Bay coal-fired power plant nearly two years ago, and the Jacksonville Daily Record reported that New York-based demolition contractor DEMCO Inc. filed the application last August to begin tearing down the plant. They estimated the plant could be dismantled by March 2019.

@wjxt4 any news about the explosion in Oceanway? Was heard as far as Yulee. pic.twitter.com/Rbr9ZKkiAX — Casey Carlson (@mnjaxgirl) August 4, 2018

The company's city application said Controlled Demolition Inc. would use explosives to take down the plant’s 425-foot tall stack as well as the site’s ash silos. News4Jax -- and apparently nearly residents who flooded the newsroom with calls and messages Saturday morning -- were given no notice of when that would happen.

JEA spokeswoman Gerri Boyce confirmed that Saturday morning's explosion was from the FPL plant implosion.

News4Jax meteorologist Rebecca Barry was one of the people jolted by the explosion, saying it was louder than the implosion of the cooling towers.

"I was out in the backyard washing windows and the windows vibrated, patio furniture moved," said Barry.

FPL spokesperson Sarah Gatewood said the utility had planned the implosion and claimed to have notified media outlets in Jacksonville by phone.

However no media outlets reported the implosion, including News4Jax, because no official notice was given to notify the public.

