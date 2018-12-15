Arlington gas station employee shot in attempted robbery, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A Gate gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a man walked into the Gate gas station at the corner of Merrill Road and Townsend Boulevard at 4:20 a.m. and talked to employees before pulling a handgun.

One worker was shot at least once in the torso. That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Other workers were upset but unharmed.

A woman who lives down the street said she heard the gunfire.

"I heard about three shots maybe if I’m correct I seen numerous lights sirens and as soon as they heard them stop I knew it was close to home so I look out my window and I ran over here as fast as possible," Colleen Kersten said. "It’s like nerve-wracking. I just want to know if they’re OK."

Police said the suspect ran from the store. Investigators are not sure if he stole anything. Police said the suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Officers are reviewing surveillance videos from inside and outside of the building. If you know anything about who may have shot the gas station worker, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.