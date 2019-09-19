Gathering in the Pines for POW/MIA Recognition Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cecil Field is hosting the second annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the Gathering in the Pines from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel of High-Speed Pass at 6112 POW-MIA Memorial Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. to open the free event to the public, veterans and their families. The movie "Stolen Freedom and Missing Presumed Dead", will be shown throughout the day at the chapel conference room starting at 11:30 a.m.

Gathering in the Pines also features an aerial flyover, a car and bike show, food trucks, live entertainment, a silent auction, and a kids area.

All proceeds generated from the event will benefit The National POW/MIA Memorial & Museum at Cecil Field.

The event is being hosted by the veteran councils of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.



