Girl licks tongue depressor, puts it back at doctor's office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A social media post that shows a young girl inside in a Jacksonville medical center licking a tongue depressor and then placing it back into a jar has gone viral.

The video was recorded at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center. The medical office told News4Jax it's troubled by the video. A statement from the office said it has contacted police to request a full investigation.

The viral video was first uploaded to Snapchat and made its way onto Facebook. It shows an adult fiddling through a jar of tongue depressors. Then a child reaches inside and takes one.

She then licks the depressor and places it back inside.

The father of the girl told News4Jax she's 11 years old. He said his soon-to-be ex-wife is the person who recorded the video.

"My mouth hit the floor. I was completely surprised and shocked that she would even put something like that out there to be seen," the father said. "I'm very embarrassed. That is not how I want my children raised or brought up."

All About Kids and Families Medical Center said the medical materials that were in the exam room were removed and resanitized. It said an internal investigation revealed no risk or harm to other patients.

