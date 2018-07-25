Activists call for action, change after Jacksonville transgender killings

JACKSONVILLE - Several activist groups gathered at City Hall downtown Tuesday evening, calling for action and bringing attention to crimes against the LGBTQ community.

The meeting came after the killings of three transgender women and a gay man, all of whom were killed in 2018. Also discussed Tuesday was the recent murder of a transgender woman in Orlando.

Lakey Love with Equality Florida said police in Orange County misgendered the transgender woman killed in Orlando. Activists have said JSO has misgendered victims in past incidents, which they said needs to change.

"Within 24 hours, the sheriff's department in Orange County had released a statement," Love said. "We're calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams to stand up and do what Orange County has done."

The City of Jacksonville proposed a $1.3 billion budget for the upcoming year, and $3 million will go to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Activists like Christina Kittle with Coalition for Consent said there needs to be transparency.

"Building trust between the community and the JSO should be a priority before we keep shelling out money to them," Kittle said.

Activists demand the budget include Equality Florida's request for JSO to host gender inclusion training and to have a liaison officer.

"It's time for Jacksonville to stand up -- join the rest of the state," Love said.

Activists are encouraging supporters to voice their feelings at an upcoming meeting at FSCJ South Campus on August 2nd at 7 p.m.

