City helping thousands of workers impacted by adult arcades shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jacksonville's adult arcades prepare to shut their doors for good, the city council is discussing ways to help the thousands of employees who could soon be out of work.

More than 2,700 employees at adult arcades are worried about losing their jobs.

To help, the city has already partnered with CareerSource to hold a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 24. The event will be held from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Emmett Reed Community Center located at 1093 West 6th Street, Jacksonville.

VIEW EVENT: City Council Members Offer Assistance To Displaced Employees

"Providing this opportunity to displaced employees is important in helping them transition into a viable career," city council member Aaron Bowman said. "I understand the challenges that displaced workers will experience. My purpose in co-hosting this job fair is to assist in connecting the employees with employment opportunities and options," council member Ju'Coby Pittman added.

A public meeting on Assistance for Displaced Workers will also be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4 P.M. in Conference Room A at City Hall. Adult arcade workers are encouraged to come to the meeting to discuss solutions with city leaders. The goal is to help ease their transition once these businesses close for good.

Jacksonville code enforcement and police officers began visiting game rooms around the city on Monday, issuing cease and desist orders and telling operators they have five days to remove simulated gambling devices that the city considers illegal gaming machines. Any business found violating the order faces a $250 penalty for each device per day. The arcades can remain open if they have other legal attractions.

If the city gets its way, most of the game rooms will be closed by the weekend.

