'Highland Treasure Hunt' brings bargains to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's like a giant garage sale, but better.

For three days only, a discount store in Jacksonville will be holding a "treasure hunt" event.

There will be around 50 pallets to chose from and everything will be sold for $5 a piece.

All items will be laid outside on pallets for customers to sift through. You could be potentially saving big bucks on certain items!

The sale, starting on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., will include items such as electronics, appliances, gaming systems, jewelry, tablets and more.

Arrive early as parking is limited.

"You never know what you will find in the Treasure Hunt!" the website said.

Dates and times:

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each item $5

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each item $3

Monday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each item $1

932 Dunn Ave Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Advice - "No returns, refunds, or exchanges. Please test items before you purchase them."

