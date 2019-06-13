Fire sparked in vacant home spreads to apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire that was sparked at an empty house Wednesday night in Arlington was believed to be suspicious, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A firefighter said the fire started at a home on Bretta Street and spread to the Teakwood Villas condos on Arlington Road. The house was a total loss.

There was no interior damage to the condominums, JFRD said. One person was taken to the hospital for an issue unrelated to the fire.

One person was being questioned after the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist three children, two adults and a dog, according to Fire and Rescue. One of the adults was said to have special needs.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photo: Hannah McGovern

