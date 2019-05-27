Magical: Jacksonville couple has Disney-themed wedding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you thought you were obsessed with all things Disney, think again.

One Jacksonville Disney lover's obsession carried over to her big day! Taylor and Ryan Chewning got married May 17 at Bowing Oaks Plantation in Jacksonville.

Taylor tells News4Jax that her love for Disney began when she was a child.

"My love for Disney started when I was a child. My parents took me often and raised me with Disney stuffed animals, clothes, bed sheets, curtains, snowglobes, etc.," she said.

The groom's love for Disney is a different story. His love began when he met the love of his life.

"Ryan's love for Disney started when he met me. Ryan said he realized he truly loved me was when we were watching the fireworks together at the magic kingdom. While I was busy looking up at the sky he looked at me in a whole different light. Seeing my eyes light up, a huge smile on my face, and with tears in my eyes, as I watched the sky fill with color. That's when Ryan knew he loved me."

The entire wedding was Disney-themed, from the dresses to the centerpieces.

GALLERY: Jacksonville couple has Disney-themed wedding

The bride says she went to Kryn Lee, the owner of Events To Die For, eight months before the wedding with the vision of wanting a fairytale Disney wedding.

"She put together everything for us from the outfit selections, centerpieces, every single detail. She even provided the cake through her sister company Cake To Die For."

The two have been dating five years and got engaged in front of Cinderella's Castle in Disney World in June 2017. The bride told News4Jax they go to Disney at least once a month.

Venue: Bowing Oaks Plantation

Cake: Cake To Die For

Planner: Kryn Lauren Lee / Events To Die For

Photography: Oh So Sweet Studios

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.