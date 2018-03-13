198 facing charges in $3.7M in food stamp fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams announced Tuesday the results of a two-year, undercover investigation into the exchange of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits for cash and even drugs.

Between 2015 and 2017, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives, working with federal and state agencies, documented more than 22,000 fraudulent transactions involving $3.7 million in taxpayer money.

Williams said that during Operation Half-Back, undercover officers personally observed 115 individuals in 290 fraudulent transactions between February and July 2017. He said in most cases, the food-stamp recipient received 50 cents per $1 of SNAP benefit used. Each transaction was recorded.

Those accused include 21 people considered recruiters or intermediaries charged with organized schemes to defraud and public assistance fraud. There were also 177 people accused of selling their benefits who were charged with public assistance fraud -- most of those felonies because the transaction involved more than $200.

The operation originally focused on operators of brick-and-mortar stores, but investigators learned that many of the perpetrators who became meat, seafood and produce venders specifically so they could apply to the U.S Department of Agriculture to accept SNAP benefits. Williams said they sold very little merchandise, as most of their volume was exchanging SNAP benefits for cash.

This story will be updated with the names and booking photos of the people arrested in connection with the organized fraud operation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.