Jacksonville charter school teacher accused of pushing student fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teacher at KIPP Impact Middle School has been fired after pushing a student outside a classroom, which is a violation of the school’s code of conduct, a spokesman for the Jacksonville charter school told News4Jax on Tuesday.

The spokesman said terminating the seventh-grade teacher, who the school is not naming, was a "very clear decision for the school."

The principal sent home a letter to parents on Tuesday, saying that after becoming aware of the incident before spring break, the teacher was placed on leave while the school investigated.

In the letter, Principal Brittney Black apologized to the student and the student's family for what happened. She added that the school is "committed to acting swiftly to address any and all issues like these."

There's no word on whether the student was injured in any way.

Last fall, the school spokesman said, there was a separate, unrelated incident in which another teacher was fired for a code of conduct violation.

KIPP Impact Middle School, which is located on McDuff Avenue North in the city's Woodstock area, was founded in 2010 and has 280 students enrolled in grades 5-8, according to the school's website.

