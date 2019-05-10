Jacksonville City Council considering internet cafe changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City records show there are 241 adult or internet cafes in Jacksonville, but those same records show that more than half of them should not be open. The reason? The businesses do not have certificates of use, which allow them to operate in Jacksonville.

There have been complaints in the last year that more and more of these game rooms are cropping up every week in Jacksonville. That is why a group of the City Council members are meeting Friday with the Sheriff’s Office and the city’s code enforcement office in the hopes of getting answers.

Legislation is being considered by the City Council that would ban these so-called cafes outright. The legislation calls the machines or computers simulated gaming devices, which would make all of them illegal. There are lawsuits pending in Jacksonville that will address these issues.

News4Jax has been checking on the list of cafes provide to us by the city. We have found several cases where the city says businesses should not be open, but the businesses have documentation indicating they're following the city code. The city is currently reviewing those cases.

There are 91 other adult arcades the city has listed as having been denied certificates of use because of code violations. Once those violations are corrected, the game rooms might be allowed to operate. We also found one permit was inactive and another listed as revoked.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.