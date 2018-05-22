Jacksonville City Council selects Bowman as next president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A year after the Jacksonville City Council strayed from tradition to select Anne Brosche as president over then-Vice President John Crescimbeni, the council used a more conventional approach to choose her successor.

The council chose Vice President Aaron Bowman to become its next president in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote for vice president was more polarized with Councilman Scott Wilson edging out Councilman Danny Becton in a 10-9 vote.

A coalition led by Councilwoman Katrina Brown, who's being sued by the city in an effort to recoup its losses on a failed investment in her family business, backed Becton for the No. 2 leadership role.

The council presidency is a position of considerable influence at City Hall. Among other duties, the president assigns council members to five standing committees, which help develop the city budget.

The vice presidency, meanwhile, has historically served as a stepping stone to the presidency. In years past, the council has nominated the sitting vice president to succeed the president.

Bowman, a Republican, is the senior vice president of business development for JAXUSA and former commanding officer of Naval Station Mayport. He takes over for Brosche, who's been entangled for months in an increasingly public feud with Mayor Lenny Curry.

Wilson, also a Republican, is a career public servant who has worked for the city's public parking division, the Clerk of Court's office and as an executive council assistant prior to his election to the council in 2015.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.