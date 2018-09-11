Corrections officer posted dirty photo of ex on Instagram, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 27-year-old Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer has been charged with sexual cyber harassment after police said he posted a dirty photo of his ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

Officer Stephen Tilley, a five-year veteran with the Sheriff's Office, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, and could face termination, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said.

Ivey said that Tilley and his girlfriend recently ended their relationship and after the breakup, Tilley posted "inappropriate material," including a photo of his ex, on Instagram. Ivey said the post violated a Florida statute on cyber harassment.

The ex-girlfriend was alerted to the post through her Instagram account, and she notified the Sheriff's Office, Ivey said.

Investigators said they are still looking into the details, but it's possible that Tilley made the offending post while on duty.

The charge Tilley faces is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Tilley was the subject of three previous internal investigations after complaints were filed against him. Only one of the complaints was sustained, and he was given informal counseling in that case.

He was the fifth JSO employee arrested this year. Ten were arrested in 2017.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.