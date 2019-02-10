Jacksonville Electric Authority: Spike in scam calls to customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA officials said several customers have been getting calls from scammers who threaten to cut off their electricity if payment is not made over the phone. JEA was so concerned that people may fall for the scam that it sent out the following tweet.
JEA is aware of a spike in scam phone calls this weekend to customers. Remember that JEA will NEVER call and threaten to disconnect your service if you don't provide payment information over the phone. Know the signs of a scam and be safe! Visit https://t.co/cEinvmCO61— JEA (@NewsfromJEA) February 9, 2019
Things To Remember if You Think You've Been Targeted:
JEA will never:
- Require a customer to purchase a prepaid debit card. Customers can make payments online, by phone, by automatic bank draft, by mail or in person.
- Send a single notification one hour before disconnection. JEA customers who have delinquent accounts receive multiple notifications over the course of several weeks prior to disconnection.
- Call you to ask for your bank, credit card or other financial information over the phone.
- Come into your home without making arrangements ahead of time.
- Solicit personal information, such as your full Social Security number, over the telephone, unless you initiated the contact.
- Send emails threatening to close your account if you do not take the immediate action of providing personal information.
- Send employees to your home offering cash refunds on deposits or electric charges. We either credit your account or mail a check to your electric service address.
- When you encounter suspicious activity that involves JEA's name or likeness:
- Ask to see the photo identification badge or work request number from individuals who claim to be JEA employees or JEA contractors.
Other tips from JEA
- Do not allow anyone into your home if you feel suspicious, unsure or confused as to why they are there.
- Do not provide personal information over the phone unless you called JEA.
- Ignore any suspicious claims to provide personal information such as bank account numbers, user-names, passwords, credit card numbers or Social Security number.
- Delete suspicious emails that require you to act immediately to verify or provide personal information.
- If you are unsure of a suspicious email claiming to be from JEA, call (904) 665-6000 to verify its authenticity.
- Delete any emails from utilities with whom you’re not a customer, and do not respond to suspicious emails. Responding often results in more spam and scam attempts directed at you.
- Do not trust contact information provided in suspicious emails.
