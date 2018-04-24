Jacksonville Goodwill store evacuated after 4 grenades found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police evacuated the Goodwill thrift store on Jacksonville's Southside late Tuesday morning after someone donated four grenades, authorities said.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Melissa Bujeda said the four possible grenades were found among the recent donations at the store on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road.

A shopper told News4Jax the store was evacuated after the discovery was made about 11 a.m. It's unclear whether the grenades are inert.

No one answered calls placed to the store Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.