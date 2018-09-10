Man shot, killed outside Arlington apartment, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was found shot outside an Arlington apartment complex around 7:40 a.m. Monday.

"The man between the ages of 20 and 25 was found shot several times," Sgt. S. Rudlaff said.

Rescue crews were unable to save the man and he died at the scene, according to police.

"We are trying to identify the victim, and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact us," Rudlaff said.

He said detectives are not sure if the homicide was gang-related, and won't know more until a positive ID is made on the victim.

Residents at Justina Villa Apartments on Justina Court may notice heavy police presence in and around the complex for a while as police work to remove the body and complete interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.