Jacksonville honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with downtown parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds in Jacksonville will gather downtown to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday's parade which starts at 10 a.m. is the 38th annual MLK Holiday parade through downtown.

The parade is organized every year by the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Foundation. It’s a tradition that engages children to learn more about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Parade goers will line the streets as the parade begins at TIAA Bank Field and travels past the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, down Main Street and ends at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.



