Jacksonville Icemen's new mascot named in honor of fallen JSO K-9

K-9 Fang's handler dropped the first puck at the Icemen game Friday night. (Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen got a shoutout from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the Icemen in a tweet after the team's special tribute to K-9 Fang, the police dog shot and killed last month in the line of duty.

Fans voted to name the team's new mascot "Fang" in honor of the fallen K-9.

Fang's handler was on the ice to drop the first puck at the start of the game.

A wonderful tribute to our #JSO K-9 FANG who was shot and killed in the line of duty recently. @JaxIcemen have officially named their NEW mascot FANG! FANG’s handler was honored to drop the first puck.



Thank you to everyone who voted. GO ICEMEN!

