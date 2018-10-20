Jacksonville

Jacksonville Icemen's new mascot named in honor of fallen JSO K-9

K-9 Fang killed in line of duty last month

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer, Neil Torquiano - Producer
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

K-9 Fang's handler dropped the first puck at the Icemen game Friday night. (Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen got a shoutout from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Friday night. 

The Sheriff's Office thanked the Icemen in a tweet after the team's special tribute to K-9 Fang, the police dog shot and killed last month in the line of duty. 

Fans voted to name the team's new mascot "Fang" in honor of the fallen K-9.

Fang's handler was on the ice to drop the first puck at the start of the game.

