Jacksonville internet cafe held up, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An internet cafe was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning by a woman who also disarmed a security guard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to the police report, the woman entered the 8 Ball cafe on Shirley Avenue just after 7 a.m., and sat down at one of the gaming tables when the security guard recognized her as a former employee of another internet cafe.

The police report states the guard was keeping an eye on another employee who was counting cash at shift change, and that’s when the woman came up behind the guard, put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot.

Police said she ordered the guard to lie on the floor and slide his gun to her, and he complied.

The woman then scooped up the cash and fled on foot, according to the police report.

No one was hurt.

