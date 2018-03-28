Jacksonville jewelry store co-owner charged with grand theft, fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The co-owner of Crown Jewelers was arrested Monday on six counts of grand theft and one count of fraud.

According to the arrest warrant, Alessandro Jiminez, 34, of Jacksonville, accepted five Rolex watches and one ring from clients to either sell or repair.

The warrant states all six pieces of jewelry, with an estimated value of about $100,000, disappeared from 2014 to 2017.

According to the warrant, the victims were clients who trusted Jiminez.

Two of the clients have sued Jiminez.

He was booked into the Duval County jail, but was released Tuesday afternoon on $140,000 bond.

According to court documents, Crown Jewelers was evicted in 2016 from its location on San Marco Boulevard.



