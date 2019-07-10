Jacksonville man strikes gold by winning $5M lottery prize

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is now a multimillionaire after winning the $5 million prize from a $20 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off lottery ticket.

Michael Myers, 46, bought the ticket from Prime Time Food Store on University Boulevard near Fort Caroline Road. The business will receive $10,000 as a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Myers decided against receiving his prize in installments, instead choosing to collect it with a $3,550,000 one-time payout.

Players can win as much as $5 million through the $20 Gold Rush Classic game, which launched last year. Though the odds of winning the top prize are one-in-10 million, the overall odds are one-in-2.99.

Last year, scratch-off lottery tickets raised $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which provides funding to 67 counties and pays for scholarships.

