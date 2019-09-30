Jacksonville musicians drop music video about 'Minshew Mania'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's official: Minshew Mania is real and it's sweeping through DUUUVAL.

Sister Sound, a musical group of three Jacksonville sisters, posted a video all about Gardner Minshew on Sunday.

Julia Jackson, Kat Jackson Altenbach and Kimberly Jackson are currently a cover group but are releasing original music soon.

"#MinshewMania," Sister Sound's first release of original music, was filmed at TIAA Bank Field and features a look-alike Minshew showig off his dance moves. The group told News4Jax that they wrote and produced the song and video in two days. They wanted to capture all the excitement around the Jaguars and Gardner Minshew.

The video shows how far Jacksonvillians will go to show Minshew just how much we love him.

The original song is available for streaming on iTunes, Spotify, and other music streaming services. Just search #MinshewMania.

You can catch Sister Sound on the Mark Brunell Show Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Sneakers Sports Grille Jacksonville Beach.

