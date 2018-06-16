Northside cooling towers implode in a cloud of dust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The twin cooling towers at the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville's Northside imploded right on time in just 12 seconds Saturday morning leaving a cloud of dust as thousands watched.

Thomas Francese is one of many who came to see the 8 a.m. implosion in person.

"I hadn't seen anything implode before. It just kind of looked like a wet noodle fall over. It was kind of crazy to see something that big just fall over like that," Francese said.

The dynamite -- 1,500 pounds of it -- was placed inside 3,800 holes for the big boom changed the city's skyline for good. At least 2 miles of detonation cables was used to have the towers collapse into each other.

Many homeowners across the river in Arlington said their houses shook when the blast went off to bring the towers down.

The closest spectators will be able to get is Faye Road and New Berlin Road.

Some people are not sorry to see the towers go.

"I work in a building, a little subdivision up here and I see the towers every day. Wipe the soot off my windows, so it will be nice not to have that," said Rodney Staley.

Traffic along New Berlin Road from Faye Road to Port Jacksonville Parkway was detoured from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Those with residents and businesses within the closed area of Faye Road will be allowed access to their properties after passing through Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) checkpoints.

The demolition company partnered with Dreams Come True to auction off the privilege to privilege to the push the plunger to begin the tower's implosion.

The winning bid of $6,000 was made by David Mahon, of Ponte Vedra Beach. He decided to give his 18-year-old son the honor.

The money raised in the auction goes to Dreams Come True, an organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of local children with life-threatening illnesses.

By the numbers

News4Jax looked into the math and mechanics of the implosion to give you a better idea of just how seismic the blast will be.

The implosion will be a rare and amazing spectacle for onlookers, and complicated math problem for the mechanics and engineers tasked with making it happen.

To make it bit easier for non-math wizards, let's put the numbers in perspective. Each tower stands at 464 feet -- about a hundred feet shorter than the Washington Monument.

Combined, the two towers are made of more than 100,000 tons of concrete, and that weight is supported by another 4,000 tons of steel rods. Altogether, the towers weigh nearly half the size of Chicago's Willis Tower -- the second-tallest building in the U.S.

During the past 10 weeks, crews have drilled 3,800 holes into the towers.

Each hole is strategically placed to cause what’s called the controlled failure of the structure, meaning it will collapse on itself. Gravity will take over, causing the structures to collapse inward once the 1,500 pounds of dynamite are detonated.

The 12 seconds the implosion is expected to last is the same amount of time the Wright brothers' first airplane stayed in the air.

One large plume of dust will burst into the air, leaving behind scores of small debris particles. Officials said 99 percent of the waste will be recycled and used as road and construction base.​

If you’re concerned about dust from the implosion, there will be a light westerly wind of 5 mph, so most of the dust should stay relatively close to the site.

Crews will also have dust-control machines in place that will blow streams of finely misted water several hundred feet high to capture and knock down the dust.

