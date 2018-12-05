Jacksonville one of least safe major cities in U.S., report says

Jacksonville, Fla. - A new report released Monday ranks Jacksonville as one of the least safe cities in the U.S.

In WalletHub's 2018 "Safest Cities in America" survey, Jacksonville ranks No. 111 out of the 182 cities listed in the report.

Home and Community Safety, Natural Disaster Risk and Financial Safety were the three dimensions used in the report, with 39 different sub-metrics also used to create a final ranking. According to WalletHub, each of the metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

Some of the metrics include number of mass shootings, rapes/murders and hate crimes per capita, unemployment rate, median credit score and poverty rate.

Jacksonville ranked 127th in Home and Community Safety and 104th in Financial Safety, while receiving a 62 for Natural Disaster Risk.

SAFEST CITIES IN THE U.S.

1. Columbia (Md.)

2. South Burlington (Vt.)

3. Plano (Texas)

4. Virginia Beach

5. Warwich (R.I.)

6. Gilbert (Ariz.)

7. Yonkers (N.Y.)

8. Bismark (N.D.)

9. Nashua (N.H.)

10. Boise

24. Cape Coral

29. Pembroke Pines

58. Tallahassee

75. Hialeah

97. Tampa

108. Port St. Lucie

111. Jacksonville

131. Miami

164. Orlando

167. St. Petersburg

181. Fort Lauderdale

Click here to see the full survey.

