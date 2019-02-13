Jacksonville police ID man shot, killed in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Mandarin, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a shooting on Hood Road, just south of Sunbeam Road.

Police said they found a man dead of a gunshot wound. The Sheriff's Office later identified the man as Cameron Richard Keyser.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Sgt. Doug Molina said detectives were working to identify more witnesses.

When asked whether other people were inside the home at the time, Molina said other people were on scene when police arrived and they are working to interview those people.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

