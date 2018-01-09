JSO: 2 in life-threatening condition after Wesconnett triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were reported to be in life-threatening condition after a triple shooting Monday night in the Wesconnett area on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said three men were shot just before 8 p.m. on Banshee Avenue, just west of Ortega Farms Boulevard.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, one of the men had already been taken to Orange Park Medical Center Park West Emergency Room on 103rd Street, according to police.

Later, police said, the other two men showed up at a hospital. Police said they transported themselves.

Police said two of the men were in life-threatening condition at last check, but it's unclear which of the three. The ages of the men were not released.

Detectives said they don't believe there's a danger to the public, but they're not ruling that out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

