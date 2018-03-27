Jacksonville police: Man shot on city's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and injured Monday night in the Hillcrest area on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Mohawk Street at Plymouth Street, near Eureka Gardens apartments.

When officers arrived, police said, they found a man who had been shot, lying in the middle of Mohawk Street. Police said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers shut down Plymouth Street between Mohawk and Denaud streets while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.