Jacksonville police: 11 guns stolen from unlocked cars in 14 days

269 firearms taken during unlocked vehicle burglaries so far this year, JSO says

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday night released new numbers about guns stolen from unlocked cars throughout the city.

In the last two weeks, police said, 11 guns were stolen out of 89 unlocked vehicles. 

So far this year, according to JSO, 269 guns have been stolen during 249 unlocked vehicle burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office continues to remind people to follow the #9PMRoutine and lock car doors at night. 

