Jacksonville police: 2 sought in arcade armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Wednesday released surveillance images showing two men who they said robbed a business in the Paxon area on the city's Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the armed robbery happened about 10:30 a.m. July 17 at Jax Rose Arcade on Edgewood Avenue North, just north of Commonwealth Avenue.

Investigators said the two men walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee before running off.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

