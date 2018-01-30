Man hit, killed on Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night in the Moncrief area in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling east in the outside lane of Lem Turner Road, near Lem Turner Circle, about 7 p.m. when it struck the man.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

Traffic homicide detectives were called to investigate. They said the driver of the vehicle, who was the only person in the vehicle, stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

The medical examiner responded about 9:15 p.m.

Two lanes of Lem Turner Road were closed after the crash, but police expect them to reopen by 10 p.m.

