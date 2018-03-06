Jacksonville police: Man shot, killed at Pecan Park home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Monday night at a home in the Pecan Park area on the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to a shooting on Bernard Road, off Main Street North.

Police said they learned a man had been fatally shot at a home.

The man has not yet been identified. Investigators said it's unknown whether the man lived at the home.

Detectives said they're talking with other people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

