Jacksonville police: Man found dead in front yard of Spring Glen home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed late Monday afternoon in the Spring Glen neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 2:45 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Wilmin Way, near Beach Boulevard and Hart Expressway.

Police said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the front yard of a home. The man, who has not yet been identified but was described as being in his 20s or early 30s, died at the scene, police said.

Musser said a firearm was recovered in the front yard and three people, who were in the home when officers arrived, were taken to police headquarters downtown for questioning. Their relationship to the victim is not yet known.

Musser said it's also unclear whether the victim lived at the residence.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Crime Scene unit van is now on scene where police say a man was found shot to death in front of a home near Wilman Way. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/rLFQDrDUWX — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) December 3, 2018

