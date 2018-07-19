Man found dead inside Northside apartment; police looking for victim's car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a car belonging to a 30-year-old man who was found dead Thursday afternoon inside an apartment on the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to investigate at the Water's Edge Apartments on Broward Road, just west of Interstate 95, after a maintenance worker found the man's body inside one of the units during a welfare check.

The cause of the man's death is not yet known, but foul play is suspected, Sgt. D. Molina said.

Police said they're looking for the victim's vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Florida license plate EWXM16. The Impala was described as having dark blue or dark green paint, a spoiler, stock rims and a dark tint.

Molina said detectives want to determine whether the car was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

