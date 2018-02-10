Man killed in shooting at Eastside apartment complex, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed in a shooting Friday night on the city's Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on East First Street at Franklin Street.

Police said they found a man in his 30s or 40s who had been shot multiple times.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to UF Health, where he died, police said.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said the man had work items with him, including a hard hat, that indicated he may have worked in construction.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told News4Jax that she called police when gunshots rang out.

“I just heard about 12 shots. They started and then you just heard the screaming of children above. That’s when I ran and called 911," she said. "After I got off the phone with police, I came outside and saw the body."

The witness said one of the victim's grandmother lives in the apartment complex, but didn't know if the man was living with or her just visiting her.

“I saw his grandmother and my heart goes out to her," she said. "It scares me because this is going on day to day. I’m hearing too many gunshots. I really got to get out of here because I have a daughter and every time she hears gunshots, it scares her to death, and it’s sad.”

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

