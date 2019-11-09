JSO investigating reported shooting at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Friday night at an apartment complex on the Southside.

The scene is at the Century Deerwood Park Apartments on Gate Parkway.

Dozens of officers first flooded the apartment complex near J. Turner Butler Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Not long after a helicopter was seen circling above and officers were searching the grounds.

JSO is expected to provide more information at some point after 10:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

