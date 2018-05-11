Jacksonville police looking for missing man in Lakeshore area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a missing and endangered man in the Lakeshore area on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Donald Smith, 61, was last seen in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Plymouth Street, police said. He was reportedly wearing a Navy shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball bat.

Officers said he was reported missing about 8 p.m. Thursday from Mull Street.

Police said he displays symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and suffers from seizures.

He's described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing120 pounds and having blue eyes and gray hair with a long beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.



