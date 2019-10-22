Jacksonville police looking for missing teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are looking for a missing and endangered teen.

Police said they responded just after 5 p.m. Monday to Intrepid Lane, in the area of Atlantic and Hodges boulevards, where they were told that 16-year-old Rebecca Lynn Lafountain was missing.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to make sure she is safe.

Lafountain is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabout's is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

