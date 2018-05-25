Jacksonville police: Man shot at Eureka Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in both legs Thursday night at Eureka Gardens Apartments on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to the shooting at the apartment complex on Labelle Street at Plymouth Street.

Police said they found the victim in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they received two reports of how it unfolded. One report said it was a drive-by shooting, and another report said it happened during an argument with a large crowd of people.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.