Jacksonville police: Man shot in leg near Ribault River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in the Riverview area on the city's Northside, just north of the Ribault River, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to UF Health North after a man showed up with a gunshot wound, JSO Sgt. Bruce Baker said.

The man told police that he was shot in the leg while walking near Clyde Drive and 11th Avenue. He is expected to be OK.

Baker said the man did not know who shot him or why, except that the shooter drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Clyde Drive remained blocked off Thursday afternoon as detectives searched for evidence, using a metal detector to look for bullets and casings in the grass.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

