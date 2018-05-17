25-year-old arrested in Jacksonville home invasion, rape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have arrested a 25-year-old Jacksonville man in connection with an armed home invasion and sexual battery, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Timothy McGhee is charged with sexual battery, two counts of home invasion robbery, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Duval County Jail website, he was booked into the jail about 8 p.m. Wednesday. He appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

The attack was reported about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Terraces at Town Center on Gate Parkway near Burnt Mill Road, not far from the St. Johns Town Center.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a woman, whose age was not released, and her father were inside the apartment when a man armed with a handgun kicked in the front door.

Police said the man, later identified as McGhee, forced the woman and her father into a bedroom at gunpoint, raped the woman, demanded money and a cellphone, and then took off.

The Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night released a composite sketch of the suspect, who was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Investigators had released surveillance images of a dark-colored SUV without lights that entered the apartment complex at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, following another vehicle. Police said that vehicle left the complex, again without lights on, about 1:53 a.m. Sunday.

It's unclear if the sketch or video helped police track down the suspect.

According to Department of Corrections records, in 2014, McGhee was involved in a shooting robbery attempt on the Northside and then crashed into the porch of a home on West 30th Street. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by delinquent felon, reckless driving and eluding police in that case.

McGhee served 3½ years in prison and was released in 2017. He also has priors for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting police and voyeurism.

Wednesday afternoon, Terraces at Town Center management sent News4Jax the following statement, saying the victim told them what happened Monday morning, but police asked management to delay telling tenants until they could gather more information:

The incident is still being investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and we are awaiting the official police report, so we do not know the exact time and day the incident occurred. The victim notified us around 9 a.m. Monday, May 14th, about the incident.



"We notified residents about the incident on May 15th. The Sheriff's Office had requested that we delay telling residents until then so they could gather facts about the incident.



"The property is cooperating with the Sheriff’s office and, as a result, all video footage was provided to the authorities."

