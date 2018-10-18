Jacksonville police search for man accused of beating, choking victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted for felony battery and strangulation.

Police said Colten Michael Asher is known to be in the Arlington area of Jacksonville and also in Putnam County.

They said Asher could be anywhere and the U.S. Marshals Service is helping them track him down.

Police did not indicate who Asher is accused of attacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.