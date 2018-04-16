Jacksonville police still looking for boy seen wandering in Bartram Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said they are still investigating after a woman reported Friday that a young boy knocked on her door in Bartram Park and asked for food before disappearing.

The boy was described as about 3 feet tall with shaggy red hair and believed to be between 5 and 7 years old. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

According to a Facebook post, the boy knocked on a door at the Verano at Bartram Park complex about 1:30 p.m. asking for bread because he was hungry. Police said the woman who answered the door asked the boy to come in, but he wouldn't.

She said she gave the boy food, but when she went to get her cellphone to take a picture of him to help find his parents, he disappeared.

The woman said that the boy appeared well-kept with no apparent mental or physical disabilities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there are no reports of missing children in the area, but they released a composite sketch of the child to see if they can track him down to make sure he's OK.

“There is no missing child (report) at this point. Nothing other than the original complaint, but we are still working and if anybody has any information we are encouraging them to call,” Sheriff Mike Williams said. “Even if it’s maybe their child. Maybe there was some confusion -- just let us know. Right now, we are knocking on doors.”

Officers at the complex Friday night were stopping and searching vehicles leaving the complex.

Police are asking for help locating the boy's parents or caretaker to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.