4 injured in apparent drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four men were injured, one of them critically, in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday night in the Confederate Point neighborhood on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to reports of gunshots on Transylvania Avenue, off Wesconnett Boulevard.

Police learned four men had been shot outside. Investigators said it appeared the gunshots were fired from inside a dark vehicle.

One of the four men was critically injured, and the other three were seriously hurt, police said. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police will be canvassing the area for more witnesses and for any possible surveillance video.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

A witness tells me he heard loud screams after the gunshots were fired. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/HO7kP8zdvi — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) April 7, 2018

