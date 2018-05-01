Jacksonville police: Westside McDonald's robbed by 2 masked gunmen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed robbery at a McDonald’s on Jacksonville's Westside left employees shaken.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two masked bandits, armed with long barrel weapons, entered the fast-food restaurant on Roosevelt Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Saturday and ordered the six employees to get on the floor.

While one robber held the employees at gunpoint, police said, the other ransacked the office and safe, and then the two robbers ran out.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are reviewing the restaurant’s surveillance video.

