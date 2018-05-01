Jacksonville police: Westside McDonald's robbed by 2 masked gunmen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed robbery at a McDonald’s on Jacksonville's Westside left employees shaken.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two masked bandits, armed with long barrel weapons, entered the fast-food restaurant on Roosevelt Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Saturday and ordered the six employees to get on the floor.
More Headlines
- Shooter at large after man found dead outside Arlington McDonald's
- Fight outside St. Augustine KFC caught on video
- McDonald's fires manager seen on video slapping customer
- McDonald's employees refuse to make 30 cheeseburgers, man attacks arches
- Wendy's releases rap mixtape aimed at McDonald's, Burger King and Wingstop
While one robber held the employees at gunpoint, police said, the other ransacked the office and safe, and then the two robbers ran out.
No one was hurt.
Detectives are reviewing the restaurant’s surveillance video.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.