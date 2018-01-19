Jacksonville's 2018 Black History Calendar unveiled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens packed Hicks Auditorium at Jacksonville's Main Public Library downtown Thursday night to celebrate the annual unveiling of the city's Black History Calendar.

News4Jax is a proud sponsor of this annual creation and event, and I had the honor of serving as the event's mistress of ceremonies.

The theme of the 2018 Jacksonville Black History Calendar is "Honoring African Americans in Times of War."

Thanks to local sponsors, like Burger King, the calendar is free for everyone, and truly serves as an abbreviated history lesson.

This is the calendar's 29th year. It's dedicated to military heroes like Vanessa Givens, who graduated from Florida A&M University in the late 1990s, joined the military and ultimately retired as a commander in the U.S. Navy.

Each month honors a different military figure, and they or their representative were recognized with a plaque at the ceremony. Each month also highlights a local student excelling in school and their community.

The calendar's creators said, give them about a week, and they will have free calendar available at participating Burger Kings throughout Northeast Florida, as well as at Florida State College at Jacksonville campuses and all of Jacksonville's public libraries.

The calendars are complete with Burger King coupons right in the middle.

