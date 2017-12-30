Jacksonville Sheriff's Office displays new badge for 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police will be donning new badges in the new year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on social media Friday a photo of what the badge will look like.

The Sheriff's Office said the new badge commemorates 50 years of operations under a consolidated city, and officers can buy themselves the badge to wear in 2018.

The new badge has the five-point sheriff star look, which is distinctly different from the current badge.

