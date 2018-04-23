Jacksonville sheriff to meet with religious leaders

A group of people protest against the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office ahead of Monday evening's meeting of ICARE.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's sheriff will once again take on the issue of "Walking While Black."

The latest report in the "Walking While Black" series, a collaboration by the Florida Times-Union and ProPublica, contends his office is using misleading numbers as a defense for what they claim is a disproportionate number of jaywalking tickets issued to African-Americans.

On Monday night, Sheriff Mike Williams will attend a meeting of church leaders hosted by the Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment (ICARE), which is an organization of 38 different local religious congregations of all denominations.

ICARE expects more than 1,700 people to attend the meeting, during which leaders plan to ask the sheriff and State Attorney Melissa Nelson about the controversial issue of ticketing jaywalkers, which the reports say target black people, and why the sheriff also gave back money to the state that was designed to help people released from prison.

The high-profile case of Devonte Shipman, a Jacksonville man who received two tickets June 20 for not having ID on him and for not using a crosswalk on Arlington Road, went viral after cellphone video of his encounter with a police officer was uploaded to Facebook.

It was the start of the controversy that led to the investigation by the Times-Union and ProPublica, looking into what they found to be a disproportionate number of similar tickets issued to blacks.

Over the weekend, the Times-Union published the report, saying the sheriff was using misleading numbers by including tickets for soliciting on roadways.

But Williams told News4Jax on Monday that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's numbers are correct.

"At the end of the day, we stand by our numbers," the sheriff said.

That will be one of the issues that Williams will be asked about on Monday night by ICARE. Group leaders said they believe warnings, not tickets, are the way to go.

"A ticket comes with a $62 fine," said Geneva Pittman, with ICARE. "Let's just warn the people and then give them a chance by educating them."

But Williams said he won't take that "tool" away from his police officers.

"We've already done a lot of communication with the officers about using a lot of discretion, taking infrastructure into account, and using a lot of education and warning in lieu of citations," he said.

ICARE also takes issue with the Jacksonville Reentry Center (JREC), another program it believes the Sheriff's Office partially cut.

Both the sheriff and ICARE say it’s a successful program designed to help people getting out of jail to get back on their feet.

Last year, the Sheriff's Office had to return $600,000 of the JREC's budget to the state because it was not being spent.

"We want him to find another way of funding for JREC," Pittman said.

But Williams said his agency can't do that.

"That was a onetime infusion of money from the state and we weren't equipped to handle that much money at one time," the sheriff said. "(We) had some challenges with the state on contracts and that type of thing, so we did send a significant portion of that money back."

The meeting -- scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Abyssinia Baptist Church, 10325 Interstate Center Drive -- is open to the public.

