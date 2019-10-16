Police: Stolen Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night asked the community to be on the lookout for a marked police cruiser that was stolen on the city's Westside.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Sheriff's Office sent an update saying the cruiser was located thanks to a tip from the community.

Investigators said an officer returned from a trip to find that her home had been burglarized and her marked JSO vehicle, which is numbered with 2184, was missing.

Several firearms are also believed to be missing, as well as other police-related equipment inside the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. It's unclear if the firearms and equipment were also located.

